Globetrotters Coming Back to Salina

The clown-princes of basketball are coming back to Salina. The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour in 2021 to over 150 cities starting on July 21 after being inactive due to the pandemic for over a year. The most famous basketball team in the world will play a game at the Tony;s Pizza Events Center during the tour.

According to the Globetrotters, Spread Game is excellence shown through basketball wizardry night after night and demonstrated through years of commitment to unsurpassed entertainment.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters are now relaunching their brand through the Spread Game Tour, a fully redesigned interactive family entertainment sports experience like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show.

As part of the Globetrotters’ growing legacy, the Spread Game mission will ripple beyond the basketball court. In a tribute to the rich cultural history that weaves through the Globetrotters’ story, players will actively support social justice initiatives and community programs within the cities they visit. Children seeing them in action will find themselves sharing space with real-life superheroes, whose honor and conviction match their skills both on and off the court. Emphasizing social involvement, wellness of mind, body, and spirit, and the power of laughter, the Globetrotters will give a new generation of fans the gift of smiles on their faces and hope in their hearts.

The tour will emphasize the player’s world-renowned basketball skills while also introducing exciting, never-before-seen characters guaranteed to energize the action and entertainment of every game. Led by former Globetrotter star “High Rise” Barry Hardy as Vice President of Player Personnel and Tour Development, the talented roster includes Torch George, Thunder Law, Bulldog Mack, Hot Shot Swanson, Jet Rivers, Wham Middleton, and Big Easy Lofton. The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans can participate in the show in select markets. Attendees can also purchase a Magic Pass that allows them to join the Harlem Globetrotters on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics.

The Harlem Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. Devoted to being more vocal around activism, the team will dedicate time throughout the tour to recognize local heroes of social justice and lend their efforts to the call for change.

As part of the Spread Game Tour the Globetrotters will make stops in kasnas in Kansas City, Topeka, Salina, and Dodge City. The Salina stop is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3rd.