Glenn Beck Returning to KSAL

One of the most acclaimed conservative political commentators and radio hosts will soon be back on the air in Salina. Glenn Beck is coming back to Meridian Media Radio Station News Radio 1150 KSAL.

Glenn Beck is a leading American media personality, political commentator, author, and co-founder of Blaze Media, a multi-platform news and entertainment network available on television, radio, and the internet.

Beck got his start in radio as a Top 40 DJ. In 2001, after a series of life-changing events, he changed course to pursue a career in talk radio. Three years later, Premiere Radio Networks launched his show into national syndication. Today, The Glenn Beck Program is the third highest rated radio show in the country.

His great success in radio opened the door to opportunities in television as well. He has hosted a daily television show for the past ten years, most notably on Fox News from 2008 to 2011, drawing an audience of about two million per night. In 2009, his 5PM show became the first in the network’s history to score higher ratings than the network’s prime time programming.

Beginning Monday, June 3rd, Glenn Beck will be on KSAL radio weekdays from 9AM – 11AM.