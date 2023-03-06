Salina, KS

Glass Smashed at 2 Businesses

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2023

Police are reviewing surveillance footage after a couple of Salina businesses had windows shattered over the weekend.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to CD Tradepost and Copy Co, both in the 2300 block of Planet Avenue to investigate the damage that occurred sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police say both businesses had a 4 x 6-foot front window broken, with the suspect entering the CD Tradepost through the hole in the glass.

It appears no merchandise was stolen and the person exited out the store’s back door, leaving it unlocked.

Total damage is listed at $5,000.

