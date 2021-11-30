“Giving Tuesday” in Salina

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are all in the rear view mirror. Now, it’s “Giving Tuesday”.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is meant to be a day dedicated to “radical generosity” in people’s everyday lives. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or finding virtual volunteer opportunities with their favorite causes—everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and nearly 300 U.S. communities will join in this year. Last year, Americans donated nearly two and-a-half billion dollars on Giving Tuesday.

Locally, in Salina The Greater Salina Community Foundation is hosting a Giving Tuesday event at Moka’s on Crawford Street. According to the Organization, if you are you searching for that perfect gift for the person who has everything they can help. The Greater Salina Community Foundation’s holiday card program is an easy way to make a meaningful gift in honor of that special person in your life who doesn’t “need” anything. Here’s how it works: You make a donation of $20 or more in honor of that person to his/her favorite charity’s permanent fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

They send a personalized card to that person announcing your gift in their name and provide you with a tax receipt for your charitable gift. Stop by Mokas on Giving Tuesday to make your donations, pick out your cards and enjoy a cup of coffee on them.

