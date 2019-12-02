Giving Tuesday Event Planned with Greater Salina Community Foundation

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is hosting an event at Moka’s on Crawford this week, on “Giving Tuesday”.

According to the organization, for holiday shoppers still looking for the perfect gift for that person on their list who seemingly “has everything,” the community foundation’s annual holiday card program offers an easy way to give them something more meaningful.

Here’s how it works:

“Shoppers” donate $20 or more in honor of that person to his or her favorite charity’s permanent fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

The foundation will send a personalized card to that person announcing the gift in their name and provides the “shopper” with a tax receipt for the charitable gift.

Whether that person is passionate about arts, education, health, or something else in the community, community foundation staff can assist “shoppers” in identifying a permanent fund to match their interests. Gifts to any fund at the community foundation are eligible for the program.

The community foundation will kick off the holiday card program with Coffee and Christmas Cards on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mokas Coffee, 916 E Crawford St. Community members are invited to stop in throughout the day to make holiday card gifts and enjoy coffee with community foundation staff.

Orders will open December 3 and close December 18. For those unable to attend the event, gifts can be made online. Visit www.gscf.org or call 785-823-1800 for more information.