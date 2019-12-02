Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 30 °

Giving Tuesday Event Planned with Greater Salina Community Foundation

Hannah HoltDecember 2, 2019

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is hosting an event at Moka’s on Crawford this week, on “Giving Tuesday”.

According to the organization, for holiday shoppers still looking for the perfect gift for that person on their list who seemingly “has everything,” the community foundation’s annual holiday card program offers an easy way to give them something more meaningful.

Here’s how it works:

  • “Shoppers” donate $20 or more in honor of that person to his or her favorite charity’s permanent fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation.
  • The foundation will send a personalized card to that person announcing the gift in their name and provides the “shopper” with a tax receipt for the charitable gift.

Whether that person is passionate about arts, education, health, or something else in the community, community foundation staff can assist “shoppers” in identifying a permanent fund to match their interests. Gifts to any fund at the community foundation are eligible for the program.

The community foundation will kick off the holiday card program with Coffee and Christmas Cards on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mokas Coffee, 916 E Crawford St. Community members are invited to stop in throughout the day to make holiday card gifts and enjoy coffee with community foundation staff.

Orders will open December 3 and close December 18. For those unable to attend the event, gifts can be made online. Visit www.gscf.org or call 785-823-1800 for more information.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Giving Tuesday Event Planned with G...

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is hosting an event at Moka's on Crawford this week, on "Giv...

December 2, 2019 Comments

Silver Alert For Missing Inman Man

Top News

December 2, 2019

Black Friday Gives Way to Cyber Mon...

Kansas News

December 2, 2019

Chiefs Defeat Raiders, 40-9

Sports News

December 1, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Giving Tuesday Event Plan...
December 2, 2019Comments
Black Friday Gives Way to...
December 2, 2019Comments
City Planning 40th Mayor...
December 1, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Arrest in Salina ...
November 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH