Giving Groceries and Goodwill

Over 500 volunteers were up bright and early Saturday morning, ready to giveaway 600 carloads of free groceries. There was a massive line of vehicles as the Ark Church Salina hosted its 6th annual grocery giveaway.

The giveaway was a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They were not asked for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.

Vehicles through the line received a substantial amount of food. Each vehicle received about two-weeks worth of groceries, valued at around $200, including:

Chicken

Ground Beef

Potatoes

Cereal

Pizzas

Peanut Butter

Bread

Other Assorted Food Items

A large crowd of vehicles were gathered, some of which had been waiting for hours, when the giveaway began at 8:30.

The church says the goal is to provide food, hope, and joy to people during the holiday season. Their desire is to show the love of Jesus through their actions.