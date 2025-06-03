Give The Band A Hand

If you love the music and energy at the Smoky Hill River Festival, you can play a part in making sure the beat goes on.

Anna Pauscher Morawitz, Operations and Development Manager for Salina Arts and Humanities says volunteers are still needed to keep the festival groovy.

Morawitz joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to encourage Salinans to sign up for a shift to help care for the bands and artists that will be making Oakdale Park their home during the festival.

Ambassadors/Volunteers are still needed to sign up:

Art Show: Artist Load-In and Load-Out [East&West]

Art Show: East Arts/VIP Tent

Art Show: Parking Guides

Art/Craft Demonstation

Artyopolis: Creation Crossing

Artyopolis: Game Street

Festival Headquarters/Hospitality

Park Gates

Tech – Festival Setup/Teardown

Sign up online at: www.riverfestival.com

Festival Wristbands are on sale across the state through Tuesday, June 10th. Festival Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate.