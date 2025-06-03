Give The Band A Hand

If you love the music and energy at the Smoky Hill River Festival, you can play a part in making sure the beat goes on.
Anna Pauscher Morawitz, Operations and Development Manager for Salina Arts and Humanities says volunteers are still needed to keep the festival groovy.
Morawitz joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to encourage Salinans to sign up for a shift to help care for the bands and artists that will be making Oakdale Park their home during the festival.
Ambassadors/Volunteers are still needed to sign up:
Art Show: Artist Load-In and Load-Out [East&West]
Art Show: East Arts/VIP Tent
Art Show: Parking Guides
Art/Craft Demonstation
Artyopolis: Creation Crossing
Artyopolis: Game Street
Festival Headquarters/Hospitality
Park Gates
Tech – Festival Setup/Teardown
Sign up online at: www.riverfestival.com
Festival Wristbands are on sale across the state through Tuesday, June 10th. Festival Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate.