Twenty-one Kansas employers, including one from Salina, are competing in this year’s Give Back Kansas Challenge, which runs from April 1 through May 31, 2024. The purpose of the challenge is to engage Kansans in employer-supported volunteering.

The Give Back Kansas Challenge is an opportunity for employees who volunteer to receive recognition by tracking and reporting their hours and to win a $1,000 grant from Volunteer Kansas that will be donated to the nonprofit of their choice.

“We are thrilled to have a record number of businesses compete in the challenge. Participation has grown each year as employers realize the value of serving their communities alongside their employees and encourage them to volunteer,” said Nola Brown, executive director of Volunteer Kansas, which is partnering with the Kansas Volunteer Commission to introduce the challenge to Kansans.

Participating employers include: Cowley County Historical Society Museum – Winfield, Flint Hills Volunteer Center – Manhattan, The Treehouse – Wichita, Wichita Festivals, Inc. – Wichita, Volunteers in Action – Great Bend, All For Moms Foundation – Spring Hill, Smoky Hill Museum – Salina, Bethel Life Center – Wichita, The Medical Loan Closet – Wichita, United Way of Kaw Valley – Topeka, Schenker Family Farms, Inc. – McCune, TGC Group – Wichita, Wichita Habitat for Humanity – Wichita, Breakthrough/Episcopal Social Services – Wichita, County of Cloud – Concordia, Tanganyika Wildlife Park – Goddard, Kansas State Department of Education – Topeka, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas – Pittsburg, Pfizer – McPherson, Arvest Bank – Kansas City, and The City of Derby – Derby.

There is no cost to participate. Businesses are divided into three size categories based on the number of employees they have. They record their volunteer hours through an online portal. Winners will be selected from each size category by determining the average number of volunteer hours per business completed during the challenge period.

“We love the opportunity to help employers encourage their employees to volunteer. We try to make the Challenge fun and exciting. It’s such a great way to introduce people to organizations who need their help to continue doing good in our state, and we are delighted to be a part of it each year,” said Dr. Jessica Dorsey, executive director of the Kansas Volunteer Commission.

_ _ _

Volunteer opportunities are listed at www.volunteerkansas.org