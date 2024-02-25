Girls State Wrestling Results

|5A-6A Team Scores
|1
|Topeka-Washburn Rural
|118.0
|2
|Garden City
|96.0
|3
|Dodge City
|87.0
|4
|Olathe Northwest
|77.0
|5
|Basehor-Linwood
|73.0
|6
|Derby
|71.0
|7
|Olathe North
|68.5
|8
|Great Bend
|65.0
|9
|Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
|64.0
|10
|Hays
|61.0
|10
|Manhattan
|61.0
|12
|Gardner Edgerton
|60.0
|12
|Liberal
|60.0
|14
|Bonner Springs
|55.0
|15
|Blue Valley Southwest
|54.5
|16
|Newton
|54.0
|17
|Spring Hill
|53.0
|18
|Shawnee Mission South
|51.5
|19
|Olathe South
|51.0
|20
|Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|49.5
|21
|Leavenworth
|49.0
|22
|Emporia
|38.0
|23
|Wichita-North
|35.0
|24
|Junction City
|33.0
|25
|Wichita-Southeast
|31.0
|26
|Kansas City-Piper
|30.0
|26
|Maize South
|30.0
|28
|Salina-Central
|26.0
|28
|Topeka-Seaman
|26.0
|30
|Pittsburg
|25.0
|30
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|25.0
|32
|Shawnee Mission West
|21.0
|33
|Wichita-Bishop Carroll
|20.0
|34
|Maize
|18.0
|35
|Olathe East
|16.0
|36
|Olathe West
|14.0
|37
|Blue Valley West
|13.0
|38
|De Soto
|9.0
|39
|Wichita-Northwest
|8.5
|40
|Shawnee-Mill Valley
|7.0
|41
|Wichita-East
|5.0
|42
|Andover
|4.0
|42
|Kansas City-Washington
|4.0
|42
|Wichita-Heights
|4.0
|45
|Goddard
|3.0
|45
|Kansas City-Sumner Academy
|3.0
|45
|Lawrence-Free State
|3.0
|45
|Salina-South
|3.0
|45
|Shawnee Mission East
|3.0
|50
|Kansas City-FL Schlagle
|1.0
|51
|Arkansas City
|0.0
|51
|Blue Valley Northwest
|0.0
|51
|Kansas City-Turner
|0.0
|51
|Kansas City-Wyandotte
|0.0
|51
|Lansing
|0.0
|51
|Lawrence
|0.0
|51
|Topeka-Highland Park
|0.0
|4A-1A Team Scores
|1
|Rossville HS
|82.5
|2
|Oakley HS
|82.0
|3
|Chanute
|80.0
|4
|Fort Scott
|64.0
|5
|Paola
|63.0
|6
|Pratt HS
|60.0
|7
|Colby HS
|59.0
|8
|Baldwin High School
|46.0
|9
|Tonganoxie HS
|45.0
|10
|Hoisington HS
|43.0
|11
|Clay Center Community HS
|42.0
|12
|Columbus
|41.0
|12
|Halstead HS
|41.0
|12
|Winfield HS
|41.0
|15
|Frontenac
|38.0
|16
|El Dorado HS
|35.5
|17
|LaCygne-Prairie View
|34.0
|17
|Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS
|34.0
|19
|Ellis HS
|33.0
|20
|Cherryvale
|32.0
|20
|Holton HS
|32.0
|20
|Santa Fe Trail HS
|32.0
|23
|Burlington
|29.0
|24
|Russell HS
|28.0
|25
|Mulvane HS
|27.0
|26
|McPherson HS
|26.0
|26
|Plainville HS
|26.0
|26
|Towanda-Circle HS
|26.0
|29
|Goodland
|25.5
|30
|Abilene
|24.0
|30
|Oskaloosa HS
|24.0
|30
|Wellington HS
|24.0
|33
|Augusta HS
|23.0
|34
|Cottonwood Falls-Chase Co.
|22.0
|34
|Girard
|22.0
|34
|St. George-Rock Creek HS
|22.0
|37
|Coffeyville-Field Kindley
|21.0
|37
|McLouth HS
|21.0
|39
|Stockton HS
|20.0
|40
|Cimarron HS
|19.0
|41
|Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS
|18.0
|41
|Haven
|18.0
|41
|WaKeeney-Trego Community HS
|18.0
|41
|Wellsville HS
|18.0
|45
|Buhler HS
|17.0
|45
|Leoti-Wichita County HS
|17.0
|47
|Eudora HS
|16.0
|47
|Fredonia
|16.0
|49
|Leon-Bluestem
|13.0
|50
|Phillipsburg HS
|12.0
|51
|Eureka
|11.0
|51
|Independence
|11.0
|53
|Lakin
|10.0
|54
|Burlingame High School
|9.0
|54
|Larned HS
|9.0
|56
|Atwood-Rawlins County HS
|8.0
|57
|Chapman HS
|7.0
|57
|Perry-Lecompton HS
|7.0
|57
|Sabetha High School
|7.0
|60
|Burden-Central
|6.0
|60
|Council Grove High School
|6.0
|60
|Hill City HS
|6.0
|60
|Humboldt
|6.0
|64
|Caney Valley
|5.0
|64
|Lyons HS
|5.0
|66
|Almena-Northern Valley
|4.0
|66
|Atchison High School
|4.0
|66
|Belleville-Republic County HS
|4.0
|66
|Holcomb HS
|4.0
|66
|Hoxie HS
|4.0
|66
|Norton Community HS
|4.0
|66
|Wamego HS
|4.0
|73
|Ellinwood HS
|3.0
|73
|Howard-West Elk
|3.0
|73
|Johnson-Stanton County HS
|3.0
|73
|Nickerson HS
|3.0
|73
|Seneca-Nemaha Central HS
|3.0
|73
|Silver Lake HS
|3.0
|73
|Wabaunsee HS
|3.0
|80
|Marysville HS
|2.0
|81
|Highland-Doniphan West HS
|1.0
|81
|Pomona-West Franklin HS
|1.0
|81
|Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS
|1.0
|81
|St. Francis HS
|1.0
|81
|Topeka-Hayden HS
|1.0
|81
|Uniontown
|1.0
|87
|Altamont-Labette County
|0.0
|87
|Clearwater HS
|0.0
|87
|Douglass
|0.0
|87
|Erie
|0.0
|87
|Gypsum-SES
|0.0
|87
|Kingman HS
|0.0
|87
|Oberlin-Decatur Community HS
|0.0
|87
|Osage City HS
|0.0
|87
|Osawatomie
|0.0
|87
|Rose Hill HS
|0.0
|87
|Scott Community HS
|0.0
|87
|Smith Center HS
|0.0
KSHSAA Girls 6A-5A State Championship Results for Salina-Central
110
Haylie James (28-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Marissa Brown (Olathe West) 23-12 won by fall over Haylie James (Salina-Central) 28-10 (Fall 2:30)
- Cons. Round 1 – Raina Frantz (Shawnee-Mill Valley) 13-16 won by fall over Haylie James (Salina-Central) 28-10 (Fall 2:41)
125
Lydia Dong (33-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by fall over Valery Chacon (Kansas City-Sumner Academy) 17-8 (Fall 2:22)
- Quarterfinal – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by decision over Kaylea McMullen (Great Bend) 30-10 (Dec 8-4)
- Semifinal – Maia Dolinar (Kansas City-Piper) 40-3 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 (Fall 4:41)
- Cons. Semi – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by decision over Mia Butler (Shawnee Mission Northwest) 43-7 (Dec 7-1)
- 3rd Place Match – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by fall over Reece Taylor (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 25-10 (Fall 2:28)
170
Kodie Waite (23-17) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacqueline Goodman (Leavenworth) 38-10 won by fall over Kodie Waite (Salina-Central) 23-17 (Fall 1:26)
- Cons. Round 1 – Kodie Waite (Salina-Central) 23-17 won by decision over Mandy Perez (Olathe North) 28-19 (Dec 10-6)
- Cons. Round 2 – Elinna Kahrs (Blue Valley West) 28-10 won by fall over Kodie Waite (Salina-Central) 23-17 (Fall 0:22)
235
Cindric White (31-9) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 won by fall over Maribel Castro (Dodge City) 4-4 (Fall 5:28)
- Quarterfinal – Karen Rodriguez (Gardner Edgerton) 19-6 won by fall over Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 (Fall 4:52)
- Cons. Round 2 – Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 won by fall over Alexandra Adame (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 21-9 (Fall 1:49)
- Cons. Round 3 – Aaryn Krebs (Bonner Springs) 29-11 won by fall over Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 (Fall 3:37)
KSHSAA Girls 6A-5A State Championship Results for Salina-South
145
Lauren Veit (23-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Avari Johnson (Leavenworth) 36-0 won by fall over Lauren Veit (Salina-South) 23-13 (Fall 0:00)
- Cons. Round 1 – Josie Vance (Olathe South) 30-16 won by fall over Lauren Veit (Salina-South) 23-13 (Fall 4:35)
155
Dajah Jenkins (25-15) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Justice Thomas (Olathe South) 38-11 won by fall over Dajah Jenkins (Salina-South) 25-15 (Fall 1:12)
- Cons. Round 1 – Dajah Jenkins (Salina-South) 25-15 won by fall over Talea Viegra (Arkansas City) 23-13 (Fall 2:14)
- Cons. Round 2 – Liliana Arroyo (Dodge City) 34-8 won by fall over Dajah Jenkins (Salina-South) 25-15 (Fall 2:16)
KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Abilene
100
Charlie Elliott (34-3) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 won by fall over Joee Perkins (St. George-Rock Creek HS) 26-11 (Fall 1:37)
- Quarterfinal – Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 won by fall over Kaeleigh Klein (Plainville HS) 27-18 (Fall 1:15)
- Semifinal – Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 won by fall over Trinity Motter (El Dorado HS) 32-7 (Fall 0:53)
- 1st Place Match – Alexis Wall (Towanda-Circle HS) 26-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 (SV-1 4-2)
115
Josie Keener (25-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jerri Smith (Fort Scott) 35-8 won by fall over Josie Keener (Abilene) 25-13 (Fall 3:01)
- Cons. Round 1 – Lexie Larson (Holton HS) 24-7 won by decision over Josie Keener (Abilene) 25-13 (Dec 7-1)
135
Kaylee Weibert (27-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Maleah Vine (Ellis HS) 22-9 won by fall over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 27-14 (Fall 4:44)
- Cons. Round 1 – Lainey Farley (Wellsville HS) 31-13 won by fall over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 27-14 (Fall 0:24)
190
Miranda Radenberg (31-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Brooke Smith (Oakley HS) 21-6 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 31-10 (Fall 0:44)
- Cons. Round 1 – Layla Kuhnert (Highland-Doniphan West HS) 14-5 won by decision over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 31-10 (Dec 7-4)
KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Chapman HS
110
Alyssa Calovich (30-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Cora DeGood (Colby HS) 36-8 won by major decision over Alyssa Calovich (Chapman HS) 30-2 (MD 12-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Addison Augustine (Independence) 29-8 won by fall over Alyssa Calovich (Chapman HS) 30-2 (Fall 4:00)
140
Taya Rowley (24-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 won by fall over Jay Doty (Atwood-Rawlins County HS) 25-8 (Fall 5:06)
- Quarterfinal – Brooklyn Lima (Columbus) 33-5 won by fall over Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 (Fall 5:32)
- Cons. Round 2 – Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 won by fall over Carly McAtee (Girard) 30-8 (Fall 4:06)
- Cons. Round 3 – Nora Prather (Baldwin High School) 34-6 won by fall over Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 (Fall 3:51)
170
Faith Enger (12-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Atavia Cain (Oakley HS) 36-1 won by fall over Faith Enger (Chapman HS) 12-6 (Fall 2:28)
- Cons. Round 1 – Brenah Cannon (Council Grove High School) 26-6 won by fall over Faith Enger (Chapman HS) 12-6 (Fall 0:45)
KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Gypsum-SES
140
Annabelle Soell (30-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Destiny Gonzalez (Goodland) 34-6 won by tech fall over Annabelle Soell (Gypsum-SES) 30-11 (TF-1.5 2:26 (17-1))
- Cons. Round 1 – Carly McAtee (Girard) 30-8 won by decision over Annabelle Soell (Gypsum-SES) 30-11 (Dec 8-2)
KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS
110
Roxana Riedel (16-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Liliana McKenna (Larned HS) 37-11 won by decision over Roxana Riedel (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 16-17 (Dec 7-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Sydnee Sleichter (Santa Fe Trail HS) 31-10 won by fall over Roxana Riedel (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 16-17 (Fall 2:08)
120
Kenzlie Crain (31-7) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Olivia Lyons (Burlington) 36-12 won by fall over Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 (Fall 1:57)
- Cons. Round 1 – Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 won by fall over Madison Siegfried (St. Francis HS) 26-15 (Fall 3:47)
- Cons. Round 2 – Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 won by fall over Maggie Holle (Atwood-Rawlins County HS) 30-14 (Fall 0:53)
- Cons. Round 3 – Adrian Wynn (WaKeeney-Trego Community HS) 34-5 won by major decision over Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 (MD 10-1)
135
Keira Mullen (43-2) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Morgan Hills (Colby HS) 35-7 (Fall 1:57)
- Quarterfinal – Jailynn Taylor (Paola) 29-8 won by decision over Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Katie Simpson (Columbus) 26-10 (Fall 1:21)
- Cons. Round 3 – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Gabby Rusk (Fort Scott) 26-8 (Fall 2:55)
- Cons. Semi – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Leighanna Patz (McLouth HS) 31-3 (Fall 3:24)
- 3rd Place Match – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Morgan Hills (Colby HS) 35-7 (Fall 3:42)
140
Kasyn French (27-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Zoey Jantz (Cimarron HS) 27-13 won by fall over Kasyn French (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 27-11 (Fall 2:43)
- Cons. Round 1 – Marissa Caray (McLouth HS) 22-13 won by fall over Kasyn French (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 27-11 (Fall 3:37)
170
Kate Griffin (32-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Kate Griffin (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 32-9 won by fall over Lauren Canny (Johnson-Stanton County HS) 20-10 (Fall 0:52)
- Quarterfinal – Hannah Simmers (Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS) 25-10 won by fall over Kate Griffin (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 32-9 (Fall 4:33)
- Cons. Round 2 – Grace Stean (Tonganoxie HS) 38-8 won by decision over Kate Griffin (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 32-9 (Dec 3-0)