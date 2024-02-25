Girls State Wrestling Results

By Jackson Schneider February 25, 2024

5A-6A Team Scores
1Topeka-Washburn Rural118.0
2Garden City96.0
3Dodge City87.0
4Olathe Northwest77.0
5Basehor-Linwood73.0
6Derby71.0
7Olathe North68.5
8Great Bend65.0
9Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights64.0
10Hays61.0
10Manhattan61.0
12Gardner Edgerton60.0
12Liberal60.0
14Bonner Springs55.0
15Blue Valley Southwest54.5
16Newton54.0
17Spring Hill53.0
18Shawnee Mission South51.5
19Olathe South51.0
20Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel49.5
21Leavenworth49.0
22Emporia38.0
23Wichita-North35.0
24Junction City33.0
25Wichita-Southeast31.0
26Kansas City-Piper30.0
26Maize South30.0
28Salina-Central 26.0
28Topeka-Seaman26.0
30Pittsburg25.0
30Shawnee Mission Northwest25.0
32Shawnee Mission West21.0
33Wichita-Bishop Carroll20.0
34Maize18.0
35Olathe East16.0
36Olathe West14.0
37Blue Valley West13.0
38De Soto9.0
39Wichita-Northwest8.5
40Shawnee-Mill Valley7.0
41Wichita-East5.0
42Andover4.0
42Kansas City-Washington4.0
42Wichita-Heights4.0
45Goddard3.0
45Kansas City-Sumner Academy3.0
45Lawrence-Free State3.0
45Salina-South 3.0
45Shawnee Mission East3.0
50Kansas City-FL Schlagle1.0
51Arkansas City0.0
51Blue Valley Northwest0.0
51Kansas City-Turner0.0
51Kansas City-Wyandotte0.0
51Lansing0.0
51Lawrence0.0
51Topeka-Highland Park0.0

 

4A-1A Team Scores
1Rossville HS82.5
2Oakley HS82.0
3Chanute80.0
4Fort Scott64.0
5Paola63.0
6Pratt HS60.0
7Colby HS59.0
8Baldwin High School46.0
9Tonganoxie HS45.0
10Hoisington HS43.0
11Clay Center Community HS42.0
12Columbus41.0
12Halstead HS41.0
12Winfield HS41.0
15Frontenac38.0
16El Dorado HS35.5
17LaCygne-Prairie View34.0
17Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS 34.0
19Ellis HS33.0
20Cherryvale32.0
20Holton HS32.0
20Santa Fe Trail HS32.0
23Burlington29.0
24Russell HS28.0
25Mulvane HS27.0
26McPherson HS26.0
26Plainville HS26.0
26Towanda-Circle HS26.0
29Goodland25.5
30Abilene 24.0
30Oskaloosa HS24.0
30Wellington HS24.0
33Augusta HS23.0
34Cottonwood Falls-Chase Co.22.0
34Girard22.0
34St. George-Rock Creek HS22.0
37Coffeyville-Field Kindley21.0
37McLouth HS21.0
39Stockton HS20.0
40Cimarron HS19.0
41Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS18.0
41Haven18.0
41WaKeeney-Trego Community HS18.0
41Wellsville HS18.0
45Buhler HS17.0
45Leoti-Wichita County HS17.0
47Eudora HS16.0
47Fredonia16.0
49Leon-Bluestem13.0
50Phillipsburg HS12.0
51Eureka11.0
51Independence11.0
53Lakin10.0
54Burlingame High School9.0
54Larned HS9.0
56Atwood-Rawlins County HS8.0
57Chapman HS 7.0
57Perry-Lecompton HS7.0
57Sabetha High School7.0
60Burden-Central6.0
60Council Grove High School6.0
60Hill City HS6.0
60Humboldt6.0
64Caney Valley5.0
64Lyons HS5.0
66Almena-Northern Valley4.0
66Atchison High School4.0
66Belleville-Republic County HS4.0
66Holcomb HS4.0
66Hoxie HS4.0
66Norton Community HS4.0
66Wamego HS4.0
73Ellinwood HS3.0
73Howard-West Elk3.0
73Johnson-Stanton County HS3.0
73Nickerson HS3.0
73Seneca-Nemaha Central HS3.0
73Silver Lake HS3.0
73Wabaunsee HS3.0
80Marysville HS2.0
81Highland-Doniphan West HS1.0
81Pomona-West Franklin HS1.0
81Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS1.0
81St. Francis HS1.0
81Topeka-Hayden HS1.0
81Uniontown1.0
87Altamont-Labette County0.0
87Clearwater HS0.0
87Douglass0.0
87Erie0.0
87Gypsum-SES 0.0
87Kingman HS0.0
87Oberlin-Decatur Community HS0.0
87Osage City HS0.0
87Osawatomie0.0
87Rose Hill HS0.0
87Scott Community HS0.0
87Smith Center HS0.0

 

KSHSAA Girls 6A-5A State Championship Results for Salina-Central

110

Haylie James (28-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Marissa Brown (Olathe West) 23-12 won by fall over Haylie James (Salina-Central) 28-10 (Fall 2:30)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Raina Frantz (Shawnee-Mill Valley) 13-16 won by fall over Haylie James (Salina-Central) 28-10 (Fall 2:41)

125

Lydia Dong (33-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by fall over Valery Chacon (Kansas City-Sumner Academy) 17-8 (Fall 2:22)
  • Quarterfinal – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by decision over Kaylea McMullen (Great Bend) 30-10 (Dec 8-4)
  • Semifinal – Maia Dolinar (Kansas City-Piper) 40-3 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 (Fall 4:41)
  • Cons. Semi – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by decision over Mia Butler (Shawnee Mission Northwest) 43-7 (Dec 7-1)
  • 3rd Place Match – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 33-8 won by fall over Reece Taylor (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 25-10 (Fall 2:28)

170

Kodie Waite (23-17) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jacqueline Goodman (Leavenworth) 38-10 won by fall over Kodie Waite (Salina-Central) 23-17 (Fall 1:26)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kodie Waite (Salina-Central) 23-17 won by decision over Mandy Perez (Olathe North) 28-19 (Dec 10-6)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Elinna Kahrs (Blue Valley West) 28-10 won by fall over Kodie Waite (Salina-Central) 23-17 (Fall 0:22)

235

Cindric White (31-9) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 won by fall over Maribel Castro (Dodge City) 4-4 (Fall 5:28)
  • Quarterfinal – Karen Rodriguez (Gardner Edgerton) 19-6 won by fall over Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 (Fall 4:52)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 won by fall over Alexandra Adame (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 21-9 (Fall 1:49)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Aaryn Krebs (Bonner Springs) 29-11 won by fall over Cindric White (Salina-Central) 31-9 (Fall 3:37)

 

KSHSAA Girls 6A-5A State Championship Results for Salina-South

145

Lauren Veit (23-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Avari Johnson (Leavenworth) 36-0 won by fall over Lauren Veit (Salina-South) 23-13 (Fall 0:00)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Josie Vance (Olathe South) 30-16 won by fall over Lauren Veit (Salina-South) 23-13 (Fall 4:35)

155

Dajah Jenkins (25-15) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Justice Thomas (Olathe South) 38-11 won by fall over Dajah Jenkins (Salina-South) 25-15 (Fall 1:12)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Dajah Jenkins (Salina-South) 25-15 won by fall over Talea Viegra (Arkansas City) 23-13 (Fall 2:14)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Liliana Arroyo (Dodge City) 34-8 won by fall over Dajah Jenkins (Salina-South) 25-15 (Fall 2:16)

 

KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Abilene

100

Charlie Elliott (34-3) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 won by fall over Joee Perkins (St. George-Rock Creek HS) 26-11 (Fall 1:37)
  • Quarterfinal – Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 won by fall over Kaeleigh Klein (Plainville HS) 27-18 (Fall 1:15)
  • Semifinal – Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 won by fall over Trinity Motter (El Dorado HS) 32-7 (Fall 0:53)
  • 1st Place Match – Alexis Wall (Towanda-Circle HS) 26-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Charlie Elliott (Abilene) 34-3 (SV-1 4-2)

115

Josie Keener (25-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jerri Smith (Fort Scott) 35-8 won by fall over Josie Keener (Abilene) 25-13 (Fall 3:01)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Lexie Larson (Holton HS) 24-7 won by decision over Josie Keener (Abilene) 25-13 (Dec 7-1)

135

Kaylee Weibert (27-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Maleah Vine (Ellis HS) 22-9 won by fall over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 27-14 (Fall 4:44)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Lainey Farley (Wellsville HS) 31-13 won by fall over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 27-14 (Fall 0:24)

190

Miranda Radenberg (31-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brooke Smith (Oakley HS) 21-6 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 31-10 (Fall 0:44)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Layla Kuhnert (Highland-Doniphan West HS) 14-5 won by decision over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 31-10 (Dec 7-4)

 

KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Chapman HS

110

Alyssa Calovich (30-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Cora DeGood (Colby HS) 36-8 won by major decision over Alyssa Calovich (Chapman HS) 30-2 (MD 12-2)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Addison Augustine (Independence) 29-8 won by fall over Alyssa Calovich (Chapman HS) 30-2 (Fall 4:00)

140

Taya Rowley (24-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 won by fall over Jay Doty (Atwood-Rawlins County HS) 25-8 (Fall 5:06)
  • Quarterfinal – Brooklyn Lima (Columbus) 33-5 won by fall over Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 (Fall 5:32)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 won by fall over Carly McAtee (Girard) 30-8 (Fall 4:06)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Nora Prather (Baldwin High School) 34-6 won by fall over Taya Rowley (Chapman HS) 24-6 (Fall 3:51)

170

Faith Enger (12-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Atavia Cain (Oakley HS) 36-1 won by fall over Faith Enger (Chapman HS) 12-6 (Fall 2:28)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Brenah Cannon (Council Grove High School) 26-6 won by fall over Faith Enger (Chapman HS) 12-6 (Fall 0:45)

 

KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Gypsum-SES

140

Annabelle Soell (30-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Destiny Gonzalez (Goodland) 34-6 won by tech fall over Annabelle Soell (Gypsum-SES) 30-11 (TF-1.5 2:26 (17-1))
  • Cons. Round 1 – Carly McAtee (Girard) 30-8 won by decision over Annabelle Soell (Gypsum-SES) 30-11 (Dec 8-2)

 

KSHSAA Girl`s 4A-1A State Championship Results for Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS

110

Roxana Riedel (16-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Liliana McKenna (Larned HS) 37-11 won by decision over Roxana Riedel (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 16-17 (Dec 7-4)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Sydnee Sleichter (Santa Fe Trail HS) 31-10 won by fall over Roxana Riedel (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 16-17 (Fall 2:08)

120

Kenzlie Crain (31-7) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Olivia Lyons (Burlington) 36-12 won by fall over Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 (Fall 1:57)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 won by fall over Madison Siegfried (St. Francis HS) 26-15 (Fall 3:47)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 won by fall over Maggie Holle (Atwood-Rawlins County HS) 30-14 (Fall 0:53)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Adrian Wynn (WaKeeney-Trego Community HS) 34-5 won by major decision over Kenzlie Crain (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 31-7 (MD 10-1)

135

Keira Mullen (43-2) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Morgan Hills (Colby HS) 35-7 (Fall 1:57)
  • Quarterfinal – Jailynn Taylor (Paola) 29-8 won by decision over Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 (Dec 4-2)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Katie Simpson (Columbus) 26-10 (Fall 1:21)
  • Cons. Round 3 – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Gabby Rusk (Fort Scott) 26-8 (Fall 2:55)
  • Cons. Semi – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Leighanna Patz (McLouth HS) 31-3 (Fall 3:24)
  • 3rd Place Match – Keira Mullen (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 43-2 won by fall over Morgan Hills (Colby HS) 35-7 (Fall 3:42)

140

Kasyn French (27-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Zoey Jantz (Cimarron HS) 27-13 won by fall over Kasyn French (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 27-11 (Fall 2:43)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Marissa Caray (McLouth HS) 22-13 won by fall over Kasyn French (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 27-11 (Fall 3:37)

170

Kate Griffin (32-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Kate Griffin (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 32-9 won by fall over Lauren Canny (Johnson-Stanton County HS) 20-10 (Fall 0:52)
  • Quarterfinal – Hannah Simmers (Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS) 25-10 won by fall over Kate Griffin (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 32-9 (Fall 4:33)
  • Cons. Round 2 – Grace Stean (Tonganoxie HS) 38-8 won by decision over Kate Griffin (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS) 32-9 (Dec 3-0)

 

 