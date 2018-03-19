Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 33 °

Girls’ Accessories Chain Claire’s Files Bankruptcy

Metro Source NewsMarch 19, 2018

Claire’s is declaring bankruptcy.

The girls’ accessories chain said Monday it’s filing for Chapter 11 protection to lower its debt by nearly two-billion dollars. Claire’s says an agreement with creditors will cut its debt and provide 575-million dollars in new capital.

The retailer says it’s struggling, like many of its peers, to adjust to slowing traffic in the malls where Claire’s stores are.

Claire’s expects to complete reorganization and come out of bankruptcy in September. Claire’s had more than one-point-three billion dollars in sales last year.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Thief Found

A stolen vehicle was recovered and an arrest made after a warrant was served at a Salina hotel on Su...

March 19, 2018 Comments

Shots Fired from Motel Balcony

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

Little Caesar’s to Offer Free Piz...

Top News

March 19, 2018

Girls’ Accessories Chain Clai...

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Thief Found
March 19, 2018Comments
Shots Fired from Motel Ba...
March 19, 2018Comments
Girls’ Accessories ...
March 19, 2018Comments
Transient Arrested after ...
March 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH