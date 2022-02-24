Girl’s 4A-1A State Wrestling Tournament Results

Trent Sanchez February 24, 2022

2-23/2-24 Abilene Results 191 #2 Lyndsey Buechman – Senior, Abilene, placed 2nd First Round – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 24-0 WBF :46 over Elizabeth White, Sophomore (Humbolt) 12-8

Quarterfinals – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 25-0 WBF 3:49 over #4 Madi Tolle, SR (Smoky Valley) 23-6

Semifinals – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 26-0 WBF 1:07 over #3 Emilie Schweizer, Junior (Buhler) 14-2

Finals – #1 Ava Thompson, SR (Pratt) 35-0 won Dec. 6-3 over #2 Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 26-1 235 Miranda Radenberg – Freshman, Abilene First Round – Ciara Rawson, Freshman (McPherson) 23-5 WBF 1:31 over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-11

Consolation – Cami Lewis, (Independence) 7-9 WBF :45 over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-12 Chapman Results 170 #1 Grace Johns – Sophomore, Chapman, placed 2nd First Round – Grace Johns (Chapman) 18-1 WBF 3:04 over Lexia Taylor, Freshman (Pratt) 3-28

Quarterfinals – Grace Johns (Chapman) 19-1 won by Dec. 6-0 over Carissa Smith, SR (Atchison) 17-8

Semifinals – Grace Johns (Chapman) 20-1 won by Dec. 4-3 over #2 Jolie Ziegler, Junior (Council Grove) 31-3

Finals – #5 Kylee Eastwood, Senior (LPV) 33-5 WBF 6:59 OT over #1 Grace Johns (Chapman) 20-2 235 #2 Chelsey Armbruster – Senior, Chapman First Round – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 14-3 won by Dec. 5-1 over Naketta Macis, Junior (AHC) 19-5

Quarterfinals – Whitley Cox-Halliburton (LPV) Soph. 13-6 WBF 3:34 over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 14-4

Consolation Wrestlebacks – Cami Lewis (Independence) 8-9 WBF 2:23 over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 14-5

