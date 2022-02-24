Salina, KS

Girl’s 4A-1A State Wrestling Tournament Results

Trent SanchezFebruary 24, 2022

2-23/2-24

Abilene Results

191

#2 Lyndsey Buechman – Senior, Abilene, placed 2nd

  • First Round – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 24-0 WBF :46 over Elizabeth White, Sophomore (Humbolt) 12-8
  • Quarterfinals – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 25-0 WBF 3:49 over #4 Madi Tolle, SR (Smoky Valley) 23-6
  • Semifinals – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 26-0 WBF 1:07 over #3 Emilie Schweizer, Junior (Buhler) 14-2
  • Finals – #1 Ava Thompson, SR (Pratt) 35-0 won Dec. 6-3 over #2 Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 26-1

235

Miranda Radenberg – Freshman, Abilene

  • First Round – Ciara Rawson, Freshman (McPherson) 23-5 WBF 1:31 over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-11
  • Consolation – Cami Lewis, (Independence) 7-9 WBF :45 over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 5-12

 

Chapman Results

170

#1 Grace Johns – Sophomore, Chapman, placed 2nd

  • First Round – Grace Johns (Chapman) 18-1 WBF 3:04 over Lexia Taylor, Freshman (Pratt) 3-28
  • Quarterfinals – Grace Johns (Chapman) 19-1 won by Dec. 6-0 over Carissa Smith, SR (Atchison) 17-8
  • Semifinals – Grace Johns (Chapman) 20-1 won by Dec. 4-3 over #2 Jolie Ziegler, Junior (Council Grove) 31-3
  • Finals –  #5 Kylee Eastwood, Senior (LPV) 33-5 WBF 6:59 OT over #1 Grace Johns (Chapman) 20-2

 

235 

#2 Chelsey Armbruster – Senior, Chapman

  • First Round – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 14-3 won by Dec. 5-1 over Naketta Macis, Junior (AHC) 19-5
  • Quarterfinals – Whitley Cox-Halliburton (LPV) Soph. 13-6 WBF 3:34 over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 14-4
  • Consolation Wrestlebacks – Cami Lewis (Independence) 8-9 WBF 2:23 over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 14-5

Girl's 4A-1A State Wrestling ...

2-23/2-24 Abilene Results 191 #2 Lyndsey Buechman - Senior, Abilene, placed 2nd First ...

