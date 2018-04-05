Girl Scouts Honor Dedicated Volunteers

Twenty-seven Northern Kansas residents will be recognized at the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Annual Meeting and Recognition Breakfast on Saturday with special awards from for their extraordinary service as volunteers.

According to the organization, every day Girl Scout volunteers are helping girls blossom into their true potential by providing the environment they need to pursue the interests, causes, and leadership roles that matter most to them. Our dedicated volunteers ensure girls are standing up, standing out, and standing tall in every aspect of their lives in a girl-led and girl-only environment. We are proud to take time each year at our Annual Meeting and Recognition Breakfast to honor these community champions.

“Our volunteers dedicate their time and talents to empowering girls to take the lead and make a difference in their communities,” said Liz Workman, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. “They are key to our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”

North Kansas residents who received awards from Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland include:

Appreciation Pin – For excellent service in delivering the Girl Scout mission to one or more geographic areas

Alicia Retter of Salina, Leader of Troop 20929

Amanda Kirby of Salina, Leader of Troop 20998

Brenda Soyez of Marion, Leader of Troop 30008

Dalene Hole of Salina, Support Volunteer of Service Unit 203

Heather Corl of Salina, Leader of Troop 20906

Jennifer Williams of Salina, Leader of Troop 20120

Kalie Christensen of Bennington, Support Volunteer of Troop 20954

Teresa Rohr of Osborne, Leader of Troop 20435

Terri Maas of Solomon, Leader of Troop 20102

Honor Pin – For exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which has had a measureable impact on two or more geographic areas

Debbi Freeman of Junction City, Leader of Troop 20178

Monty Hole of Salina, Troop Support Volunteer

Thanks Badge – For having a measureable impact on meeting the priorities of the entire council or the entire Girl Scout movement

Paula Fried of Salina, Volunteer of Service Unit 203

Volunteer of Excellence Award – For outstanding service working with girls or supporting the council’s mission