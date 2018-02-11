Girl Scout Cookie Sales Begin

It’s that time of year again. Girl Scout Cookie sales are underway. Sales began on Saturday, and go through March 18th.

According to Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, in 1917 girls began participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program they gain tools to become effective leaders, manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money.

This year marks the beginning of a new century of Girl Scout entrepreneurs. During Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Sale, these young go-getters are learning essential life skills – goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics – that stay with them forever.

Participating Girl Scouts show their inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader) as they sell delicious cookies and develop strong business practices that are imperative to leadership and future success. When someone buys a box of cookies, they’re not just receiving a sweet deal. Revenue from every cookie purchase powers enriching experiences for girls year-round, such as outdoor adventures, world traveling, and actionable projects that benefit the local community.

This cookie season will see familiar treats returning to the 2018 Cookie Lineup. Last year, Girl Scouts released the S’mores cookie to celebrate our centennial year. The treat became an instant classic debuting as the highest selling new cookie release in our history. The S’mores will be returning this year along with our famous Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbreads, Thanks-A-Lots, and the gluten-free Trios and remain priced at the same $4 per package.

The Girl Scouts’ commitment to giving back continues each year, as girls not only invest their cookie earnings into service projects across Kansas, they also give customers the option of sharing cookies with service men and women, their families, and local charities like the Kansas Food Bank. Through Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland’s Cookie Share Program, Cookie Sale customers can simply purchase a package of cookies and donate it. Since the Cookie Share Program began in 2010, Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland has distributed more than 139,650 packages of cookies to members of the military and local charities, including 22,000 “Cookie Shares” in 2017. This year, girls across Kansas have set a new goal to reach – 150,000 packages.

If you don’t know a local girl scout who is selling cookies you can find one by entering your zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, by calling the Cookie Hotline at 888-686-MINT, or by downloading the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android mobile devices.