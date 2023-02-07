Girl Scout Cookie Sales to Begin

Girl Scout cookie sales will kick off across Kansas later this week.

According to Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season where consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies, begins Friday.

To find a cookie booth, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

This year, the iconic lineup features:

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties ,

Peanut Butter Sandwiches,

Trefoils (previously known as Shortbreads)

Lemonades, Toast-yay!

brownie-inspired Adventurefuls

gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip

New this year is the online exclusive Raspberry Rally, which boasts an appearance similar to the Thin Mints, but with a berry-blasted flavor. Cookies are still $5 per package and all of the proceeds after paying the baker stay in Kansas to support Girl Scouts.

Innovative Girl-led Sales Methods

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie platform online, which GSUSA launched in 2014. This season, Girl Scouts are selling the new, online exclusive cookie, the Raspberry RallyT, through the online platform. This must-try new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. These proceeds stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

Online Ordering Available Nationwide

GSUSA is making it possible for all consumers nationwide who don’t already know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for shipment to their door. Beginning February 17, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations. This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill building top of mind.

Share Something Sweet with Kansans

Since the Care & Share program began in 2010, customers have donated more than 200,000 packages of cookies to members of the military and local charities. In 2022 alone, more than 10,000 packages were distributed to members of the Kansas community. Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland gives cookie customers the option of sharing the sweet treats with front line essential workers including those in the healthcare industry, service men and women, their families, and local charities like the Kansas Food Bank. Customers can simply purchase a package of cookies to donate and Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland handles the rest.

