Gift of Life is Easy to Give

As people make travel plans to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside time to give blood for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

According to the agency, from a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months.

When donors come to give the gift of a blood or platelet donation in December, the Red Cross will say thank you with several exciting opportunities:

Thanks to Prime Video and their new film Candy Cane Lane, featuring an all-star cast, including Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, and directed by Reginald Hudlin, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-31, 2023, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 1-17, 2023, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details available at RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon.

Those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Dec. 18, 2023-Jan. 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood

supply into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App,

visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

_ _ _

Saline County Blood Drives

Gypsum

12/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Gypsum United Methodist Church, 524 King Street

Salina