Ghazal Ghazi Hosting Artist Talk

The Salina Art Center is offering an opportunity to interact virtually with artist Ghazal Ghazi this week.

According to the organization, you can participate in a lunch and learn event with Ghazi on Wednesday, May 18th, from 12-1pm. This virtual artist talk is free on Zoom and Facebook Live. Visit the art center website to register for Zoom or tune in on their Facebook page.

Spring 2022 Artist-in-Residence, Ghazal Ghazi is a Tulsa-based multidisciplinary artist who was born in Tehran, Iran. In her solo show, she presents artworks that address themes of heritage and family histories. Manifested in painting and ceramic, these works continue her Monumental Miniatures series where she investigates collective memory and cultural intervention. Paintings from this body of work illuminate contemporary issues facing the Iranian-American and broader SWANA (Southwest Asian North African) and Muslim communities, within the context of diaspora, migration, state violence, and the trans-generational transmission of culture.

Ghazi’s exhibition Forms of Relation is featured April 29 – May 21, 2022. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 11am-5pm, Friday 11am-7pm, and Sunday 11am-3pm. Admission is free donations are welcome.

Salina Art Center photo