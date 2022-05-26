Getting Ready for Salina’s Summer

Getting Oakdale Park ready for the Smoky Hill River Festival is just part of Jeff Hammond’s “To Do List” in the coming weeks.

Hammond is the Director of Salina Parks & Recreation and joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the deep and wide effort it takes to keep Salina mowed, playing outdoors and swimming at Kenwood Cove.

Hammond added the recent rain will help green up Oakdale Park and his crews are ready to make it shine for the thousands of festival goers in early June.

After serving as the City’s Deputy Parks & Recreation Director, Hammond was named permanent leader in January of 2022 and is tasked with overseeing the maintenance of 28 city parks with over 1,000 acres of grounds and landscaping, plus the numerous sports fields and the Lakewood Discovery Center.