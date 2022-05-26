Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 49 °

Getting Ready for Salina’s Summer

Jeff GarretsonMay 26, 2022

Getting Oakdale Park ready for the Smoky Hill River Festival is just part of Jeff Hammond’s “To Do List” in the coming weeks.

Hammond is the Director of Salina Parks & Recreation and joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the deep and wide effort it takes to keep Salina mowed, playing outdoors and swimming at Kenwood Cove.

 

Hammond added the recent rain will help green up Oakdale Park and his crews are ready to make it shine for the thousands of festival goers in early June.

 

 

After serving as the City’s Deputy Parks & Recreation Director, Hammond was named permanent leader in January of 2022 and is tasked with overseeing the maintenance of 28 city parks with over 1,000 acres of grounds and landscaping, plus the numerous sports fields and the Lakewood Discovery Center.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Getting Ready for Salina’s Summer

Getting Oakdale Park ready for the Smoky Hill River Festival is just part of Jeff Hammond's "To Do L...

May 26, 2022 Comments

Arrest Made for Alleged Criminal Th...

Kansas News

May 26, 2022

UPDATE: Medallion Has Been Found

Top News

May 26, 2022

Tracking Area Public Transportation

Top News

May 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Getting Ready for Salina&...
May 26, 2022Comments
Arrest Made for Alleged C...
May 26, 2022Comments
Library Forgiving Fines
May 25, 2022Comments
Rodeo Rolling into Bennin...
May 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra