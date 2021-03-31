Salina, KS

Gethro Muscadin to Enter Transfer Portal

KU Athletics ReleaseMarch 31, 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Wednesday that freshman forward Gethro Muscadin will enter the transfer portal. Muscadin played in 11 games for Kansas in 2020-21.

“We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time,” Self said. “He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees its in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision. If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he’s going to be a really good player. We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”

