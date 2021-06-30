Getaway Driver to Serve Prison Time

A Wichita man who was caught in Salina following a robbery in Newton will spend 5 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Jeremiah Urias was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role as getaway driver in an armed gas station robbery. In April he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

According to court documents, Urias was charged in connection with the robbery of an EZ Trip gas station in Newton in February of 2020. He waited in the vehicle while two accomplices entered the business and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk gave them cash, but they demanded more. While the clerk was getting money from her purse, they fired several shots that hit the ceiling, aisle displays and an ATM machine.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers later located the suspect car on Intestate 135 near Salina and began a pursuit. The pursuit ended with a crash near Salina South High School. Two people were immediately taken into custody. Urias ran north from the scene, away from the high school. After about 45 minutes he was located and taken into custody as well.

“We want to make it clear to all persons who willingly participate in crimes that they can be subject to prosecution no matter their role,” said Acting U.S Attorney Duston Slinkard. “Although the defendant may not have personally entered the business or pointed a gun at the employee, he was still responsible for participating in the robbery, and the Court held him accountable.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Newton Police Department, Salina Police Department, and the Wichita Police Department (FBI Task Force Officer) investigated the case.