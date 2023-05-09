Kansas Communities Launch “Gunsmoke Trail”

Get the heck into Kansas is the message four Kansas communities are sharing. This week, the Abilene, Dodge City, Hays and Wichita Convention and Visitors Bureaus rolled out their new “Gunsmoke Trail.”

“Gunsmoke” is a television western drama series based in and around Dodge City, Kansas, during the settlement of the American West. “Gunsmoke” is the longest-running western in television history, originally running from 1955 to 1975 totaling 635 episodes. It was the most-watched show from 1957 to 1961. Each episode follows the life of Marshal Matt Dillon as he attempts to keep peace in and around the city.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the trail features four Kansas towns mentioned in the popular tv series and highlights places for visitors to see.

“Despite being over 50 years old, the series still has a large and loyal fanbase,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This trail gives fans fun places to see to relieve the show’s storylines.”

_ _ _

To learn more, visit www.AbileneKansas.org/Gunsmoke