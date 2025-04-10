Get Rid of Your E-Waste

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you’ve been wanting to get rid of, there will be a place for you to safely dispose of it.

The City of Salina’s 17th annual E-waste Recycling Event will be held at the Berkley Family Recreational Area, 841 Markley Rd. on Saturday, May 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank will again be on hand this year to collect donations of non-perishables and personal hygiene goods.

E-waste refers to consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded properly. Examples include computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, phones, and microwaves.

Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver, and ferrous metals; it also diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, and cadmium from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is also saved.

The event is open to Saline County residents, businesses, and organizations. Nearly any device with a cord or using a battery will be accepted. However, there are some exceptions. To see a detailed list of items that will and will not be accepted at the event, visit: www.salina-ks.gov/ewaste.

Most items will be recycled free of charge; however, there will be a fee collected for the following items:

CRT TVs, CRT Computer Monitors, $40.00 Wood Console TVs, & Projection TVs

LCD, LED, Plasma TVs & Computer Monitors $10.00

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste and Food Bank donations. Once drop off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium. Due to the popularity of the event, expect delays in the morning hours.