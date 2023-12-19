Georgetown Santas Return Thursday

The Georgetown Santas will return this week, for the 25th year of their annual event. The group of neighbors have become a popular mainstay in Salina in the days leading up to Christmas each year. Each year they Santa suit up on Georgetown Road in East Salina, handing out candy and popcorn and spreading Christmas cheer.

The group tells KSAL News they will santa-suit up this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday December 21st – 23rd, 6:30pm – 9:00pm. Each night, the Santas and their elves will give out candy and freshly-popped popcorn to passersby.

This event is free of charge, but donations are encouraged. The operation has run entirely off of donations from the community for the last 25 years. Year after year the Santas have continued to receive enough in donations to cover the associated costs of supporting the event for the following year, namely the costs associated with procuring all of the candy and popcorn supplies.

As always, this is an event that the Santas look forward to, as they enjoy doing what they can to help spread a little Christmas cheer in the community.

More information can be found at georgetownsantas.com and at facebook.com/georgetownsantas