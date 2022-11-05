Salina, KS

Georgetown Santas Preparing For Holidays

Todd PittengerNovember 5, 2022

The Georgetown Santas will return for the 24th year of their annual event. The group of neighbors have become a popular mainstay in Salina in the days leading up to Christmas each year. Each year they Santa suit up on Georgetown Road in East Salina, handing out candy and popcorn and spreading Christmas cheer.

The group tells KSAL News they will santa-suit up on December 21st – 23rd, 6:30pm – 9:00pm. Each night, the Santas and their elves will give out candy and freshly-popped popcorn to passersby.

This event is free of charge, but donations are encouraged.

The group says ongoing financial support from the community has kept them going.  Aside from the first 4 or 5 years, the event has run entirely off of donations from the community. Year after year the Santas have continued to receive enough in donations to cover the associated costs of supporting the event for the following year, namely the costs associated with procuring all of the candy and popcorn supplies.

With inflation being what it is this year, those costs have increased substantially. The Santas find themselves needing the community’s support now more than ever. If they continue to receive enough to cover costs, they will be able to continue to host the event in the future.

Along with the community, as always, this is an event that the Santas look forward to, as they enjoy doing what they can to help spread  a little Christmas cheer.

_ _ _

More information can be found at georgetownsantas.com and at facebook.com/georgetownsantas

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

