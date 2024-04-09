George Lopez to Make Salina Laugh

A Hollywood star who got his start doing stand up comedy is bringing his stand up to Salina. George Lopez is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

George Lopez’s career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television. Lopez has broken ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes, and fighting for his community on and off the stage.

Lopez stars in his multi-camera comedy series for NBC, Lopez vs Lopez, featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The family sitcom, which has been renewed for its second season, follows George and Mayan in a fictionalized version of their real-life father-daughter relationship, exploring dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

Lopez can be seen in Snoop Dogg’s Amazon MGM sports comedy, The Underdoggs, and in the independent holiday comedy How the Gringo Stole Christmas, directed by Angel Gracia. Lopez joined the DC Extended Universe last summer, starring in the Warner Bros. Latin superhero film, Blue Beetle. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and featuring a predominantly Latino cast, the film follows its first ever Mexican American teenager turned superhero.

Lopez will release the third installment of his middle-grade novel series, Chupacarter and the Screaming Sombrero in March. He is currently performing stand-up in arenas across the country on hisALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy Tour.

Lopez has four HBO specials: The Wall (2017), It’s Not Me, It’s You (2012), Tall, Dark and Chicano (2009), which was nominated for a Best Comedy Album Grammy Award, and America’s Mexican (2007). His acclaimed comedy concert, Why You Crying?, debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third stand-up CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, earning another Grammy nomination. In 2004, he was nominated for his first Grammy in the same category for Team Leader.

On television, Lopez produced and starred in Lopez, a semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. The series explored his struggle between two worlds and the crises that are often of his own making. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy Saint George for FX. He hosted TBS’ inaugural late night talk show, Lopez Tonight, for two seasons, marking Lopez’s return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in Warner Bros. Television’s groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit with viewers on both broadcast stations and cable TV’s Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network.

Lopez’s extensive film credits include Walking with Herb opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell, IFC Films’ modern-day Western No Man’s Land, The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf, El Chicano alongside Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia and Emilio Rivera, the romantic comedy box-office hitValentine’s Day, The Spy Next Door with Jackie Chan, and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. He starred in and produced the inspirational drama, Spare Parts, based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican American teens who team up to build a robot for a national competition. An icon and advocate for Latino representation, Lopez was the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream, as he struggles to stand for Latinos in a manner true to their realities and aspirations.

Lopez has lent his voice to a string of animated blockbuster films including Gnome Alone, Escape from Planet Earth, as well as the Rio, Smurfs, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, and Cats & Dogs franchises.

In May 2004, Lopez’s autobiography, Why You Crying?, entered The New York Times Bestseller Top 20 List. The book was co-written by Emmy-winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir in 2013, I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50, in which he shares the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging – as only he can.

In 2005, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities. The following year, Lopez received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

George Lopez will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, August 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.