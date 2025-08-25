Geoprobe Partnership Gives Salina Tech Students Leg Up

Students at Salina Area Technical College will be able to “earn while they learn” through a new apprenticeship program with Geoprobe. Lora Kirmer Community Engagement Coordinator with Geoprobe tells KSAL News that the collaboration will give students a leg up across four disciplines.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Geo-Lora-1.mp3

According to the school, they are working with Geoprobe Systems to offer U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeships. This strategic collaboration marks a significant investment in the development of the Salina region’s workforce by aligning high-quality technical education with paid, hands-on job training.

Students enrolled in Salina Tech’s Diesel Technology, Welding Technology, Automotive Technology, or Machining and Manufacturing Technology programs will have the opportunity to gain real-world experience at Geoprobe. The apprenticeship is open to students 16 years of age or older.

Apprentices will earn a competitive wage while applying their classroom instruction to real-life projects under the guidance of experienced mentors at Geoprobe.

The Registered Apprenticeship Program is accepting applications. To learn more or apply for

an apprenticeship position, visit www.geoprobe.com/join-our-team or www.salinatech.edu.

Photos via Geoprobe and Salina Tech