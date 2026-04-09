General Atomics Expands Into Downtown Salina

A California based company which made the largest corporate gift ever to Kansas State University, celebrated the opening of an office in Downtown Salina Thursday afternoon.

Back in 2022 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems gifted K-State Salina $10 million to begin creation of the General Atomics Aerospace Innovation Ramp. The company has been a trusted partner of the school dating back to 2017. The two have collaborated on projects focused on advancing the aerospace industry.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is a major defense and technology company, known for developing the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drones.

General Atomics Salina Site Manager Craig Bronson tells KSAL News the Downtown Salina Office, located in the Hoffman Building at 100 S Santa Fe, creates technical manuals and does some programming. It currently employs eight people, with plans to hire another six by July.

Officials, including General Atomics company leaders from San Diego, US Senator Jerry Moran, and US Rep. Tracey Mann gathered for a ribbon cutting and tour of the offices.