Geary County Murder-For-Hire Conviction

May 4, 2021

A Geary County man has been convicted on 21 charges stemming from a murder-for-hire scheme.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 31-year-old Samuel Ibarra-Chu of Grandview Plaza, was convicted in Geary County District Court after a five-day jury trial. Ibarra-Chu was found guilty on all 21 counts, including two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Ibarra-Chu conspired between July 11, 2018, and August 21, 2018, with others to hire a hitman to murder two individuals – an assistant Geary County attorney and a confidential informant. The plot was discovered before the murders were carried out.

Judge Courtney Boehm accepted the verdict and scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. on June 25.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Geary County Drug Task Force comprised of the Junction City Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department and Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

