Gearing up For School

The goal of a massive volunteer effort in Salina on Friday was to make sure all children have the tools they need when they head back to school in a little over a week. Based on attendance at the Saline County Back to School Fair it was mission accomplished. Thousands of parents, students, and volunteers gathered at Lakewood Middle School for the event.

Volunteers had over 1,800 backpacks full of school supplies to distribute. But there was much more than that. There was also free sports and school physicals, dental screenings, games, and prizes.

Events at the Back to School Fair included:



30 booths featuring information on children/youth activities and family services

Distribution of free backpacks and basic school supplies to Saline County K-12 registered students eligible for free/reduced school lunches

Free student health screenings

School and sports physicals conducted by health professionals

Dental screenings and cavity prevention vitamins applied by health professionals

The start of the new school year is a little over a week away. Salina USD 305 Teachers return on August 7th. The first day of classes is August 13th.