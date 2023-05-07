Gearing Up For Great Road Trip

With Americans expected to hit the road this summer in record number, AAA has launched its annual Great American Road Trip awareness campaign to help everyone from first timers to seasoned travelers map out the best route, safely get where they are going and save money along the way.

“Even though we are seeing a sharp increase in air travel, the Great American Road Trip remains the standard for the summer months,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas. “As we ready our members for road travel, it’s all hands on deck in our Retail/Travel stores. And, of course, our Emergency Roadside crews are gearing up for what could be our busiest summer yet.”

The agency says according to a recent survey by Destination Analysts, there is strong enthusiasm for travel but also an indication that Americans are concerned about the economy. While travelers are not expected to cancel plans, they will look for more ways to save.

AAA Offers 7 Tips to Save Time and Money When Planning Your Great American Road Trip:

Map it out – Taking a road trip is not just about going from point A to point B. To make the most of your travels, research points of interest along the way, think about where you might stop for meals or an overnight stay, if necessary, and identify those options that best suit your budget. Road trippers can also use AAA TripTiks or the AAA mobile app to find the least expensive gas or EV charging stations along a chosen route. Book your stay – With so many people planning summer travel, it’s better to book in advance than roll the dice on a last-minute deal. Booking in advance will also ensure the greatest number of options, providing additional opportunity for savings. AAA Members can take advantage of discounts at any of our preferred hotels. Skip the line – Travelers should take advantage of any opportunity to sidestep long lines and wait times. Tickets to theme parks, museums, shows, and even Major League Baseball ballparks can often be purchased in advance at AAA Retail locations or by visiting AAA Tickets. AAA Members save up to 30%. Ensure your vehicle is road ready – THE most important aspect of any road trip is ensuring that your vehicle is in its best condition. Basic maintenance, including your vehicle’s tires, battery and fluids, is a must. Service bays will be busy. Travelers are encouraged to make an appointment today with a trusted mechanic at any AAA Approved Auto Repair location. Consider a Plan B – Before setting out, travelers should consider who they will call if travel does not go as planned. Every summer, AAA responds to hundreds of thousands of calls from drivers who did not expect to find themselves stranded at the roadside. Make sure your AAA Membership is active and that the coverage level meets your current needs. AAA offers special savings on Memberships for teachers, first responders and active members of the military. Visit aaa.com/membership to learn more. Stock a summer emergency kit – In the event of a breakdown or extreme traffic, make sure you have everything you need to keep you – and your passengers – safe and comfortable, especially in the heat of summer. AAA Emergency Kits are available at most AAA Retail locations or online , or you can stock your own to include the following:

Jumper cables/jump pack

Basic set of tools

Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

First-aid kit

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Blanket

Extra drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Extra medicines

Phone charger