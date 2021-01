(Kansas City, MO) — Rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain on the third play in the Chiefs’ loss Sunday to the Chargers.

The KC Star reports he will be out two-to-four weeks, but could return in the playoffs.

Second-year cornerback Deandre Baker suffered a broken femur in the loss. He had surgery.

Head coach Andy Reid says the prognosis is good for a full recovery.