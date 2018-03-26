Gatorade Sparks Arrest

A 15-year-old cadet from St. John’s Military School was taken into police custody Sunday evening after a disturbance on the campus located at 110 W. Otis.

Police say just before 9pm, two 15-year-old students got into an argument over a tub of Gatorade drink mix.

The disagreement escalated with shoving and then one boy stabbed the other several times with the jagged end of a broken broomstick, sending the victim to the hospital for stitches to close up two gashes on his leg.

The suspect is now facing one count of aggravated battery and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.