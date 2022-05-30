Gathering to Remember

Wind gusting to nearly 60-miles-per-hour did not deter the Memorial Day spirit in Salina Monday. Members of the Salina American Legion, Salina Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, and American Legion Riders gathered along with fiends, well-wishers, and even strangers who simply wanted to show some support and gratitude.

Following brief cemetery services at Gypsum Hill Cemetery and at Roselawn Cemetery, events culminated with a gathering at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

The cemetery ceremonies included brief tributes as flowers were presented at the military memorial in each location.

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis spoke at the event. The Mayor spoke about the history of Memorial Day, and its origins. He said the day has evolved into a day off for most people, featuring barbecues and retail sales deals. Dr. Davis concluded that its important to not lose the true meaning of the day, honoring those who have died defending freedom.

The Salina ceremony also included a moment of silence, a 21 gun salute, and echoing “Taps” played by two trumpeters.

As the ceremony concluded an announcement was made about refurbishing the Saline County War Memorial. A veteran’s committee was formed in 2018. Because of the pandemic the effort stalled. It is again moving forward, and among other things for the first time in over 20 years memorial bricks will be again be available to purchase.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)