Gastroenterologists Salina Regional Health System

The hospital in Salina is expanding its gastroenterology services with the addition of two doctors and a physician assistant.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, Dr. Paul Johnson, Dr. Jesica Brown, Dr. Luke Johnson, and Kaylee Wiens, PA, to the Salina Regional Health System. They will lead the gastroenterology service line at Salina Regional Gastroenterology effective August 1.

The gastroenterology team will diagnose, treat, and manage a variety of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and perform procedures using advanced medical technology and resources. Their services will help enhance GI care across the region, addressing growing community needs for specialized digestive health services.

Salina Regional Gastroenterology will work closely with a team of experts including general surgeons and oncologists from Salina Regional Health Center for surgical and oncological care to ensure patients have the expertise and resources available should they need them.

“Our patients will benefit from improved access to specialized care delivered by an experienced and collaborative team,” said Robert Freelove, M.D., Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer at Salina Regional Health Center.

“From diagnosis in the clinic to surgery, patients will appreciate the convenience of being treated within a single, unified medical record.”

In addition to seeing patients in Salina, the gastroenterology team will also provide care at outreach locations in Ellsworth and Plainville, helping improve access for patients throughout the region.

Salina Regional Gastroenterology is located at 520 S. Santa Fe, Suite 240. Current patients of Dr. Johnson, Dr. Brown and Kaylee Wiens, PA with scheduled appointments will be seen at this new location starting August 4th. For questions regarding medical records or upcoming procedures, please visit www.SalinaRegionalGI.com or call 785-452-6440