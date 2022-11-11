Salina, KS

Gas Prices Tick Up in Kansas

MetrosourceNovember 11, 2022

Gas prices are up slightly in the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to just under three bucks, 42 cents on Thursday, this as the corresponding national figure fell to just over three eighty.

Prices were lowest in Texas and Georgia yesterday, with both states posting an average figure of a little over three sixteen.

To no one’s surprise, prices were highest in California, which posted an average price roughly five bucks, 46 cents on Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

