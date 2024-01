Motorists in the Sunflower State are paying more to fill up the tank.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular rose yesterday in Kansas to just under $2.65, this as the corresponding national figure was also up, settling at just over $3.09 on Thursday.

Costs remain lowest in Oklahoma, where yesterday’s per-gallon figure rose incrementally to a little over $2.60.

Hawaii motorists continue to pay the most, with the Aloha State average rising slightly on Thursday to $4.68.