Gas Prices Rise Slight in Kansas

Matching yesterday’s national trend, gas prices are up slightly in the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose slightly in Kansas on Thursday to three dollars, 37 cents, this as the corresponding national figure also rose, settling at just under three bucks, 78 cents.

The lowest prices at the pump continue to be found in Georgia, which posted a state average of just over three bucks, 13 cents on Friday. Prices remain highest in California. Yesterday’s Golden State average fell slightly on Thursday to five bucks, 49 cents per gallon.