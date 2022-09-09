Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 64 °

Gas Prices Remain 30 Cents Below National Average in KS

MetrosourceSeptember 9, 2022

Kansas residents are paying more than 30 cents under the current national average price at the pump.

As reported yesterday by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell in the Sunflower State to three dollars, 43 cents per gallon, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to three seventy-five.

The cheapest gas was found in Texas, where motorists were shelling out an average of just over three bucks, 21 cents per gallon. California edges out Hawaii for the priciest petrol.

Yesterday’s per-gallon average came in at a little under five bucks, 31 cents.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas State Fair Kicks Off Today i...

The Kansas State Fair kicks off today in Hutchinson, Kansas. Fair organizers say this year's even...

September 9, 2022 Comments

Residential Burglary

Kansas News

September 9, 2022

Gas Prices Remain 30 Cents Below Na...

Kansas News

September 9, 2022

Police Seek to ID Body Found Near M...

Kansas News

September 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas State Fair Kicks O...
September 9, 2022Comments
Residential Burglary
September 9, 2022Comments
Gas Prices Remain 30 Cent...
September 9, 2022Comments
Police Seek to ID Body Fo...
September 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra