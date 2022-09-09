Gas Prices Remain 30 Cents Below National Average in KS

Kansas residents are paying more than 30 cents under the current national average price at the pump.

As reported yesterday by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell in the Sunflower State to three dollars, 43 cents per gallon, this as the corresponding national average also dropped to three seventy-five.

The cheapest gas was found in Texas, where motorists were shelling out an average of just over three bucks, 21 cents per gallon. California edges out Hawaii for the priciest petrol.

Yesterday’s per-gallon average came in at a little under five bucks, 31 cents.