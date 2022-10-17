Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Kansas

Gas prices are falling again throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to roughly three dollars, 50 cents yesterday in Kansas, this as the corresponding national figure also fell to settle at a little over three-89.

Georgia remains home to the cheapest gas, posting an average of about a little under three-26 on Sunday.

At the other extreme, California continues to lead the nation when it comes to high gas prices. Yesterday’s average fell to six bucks, eight cents per gallon.