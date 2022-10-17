Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 36 °

Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Kansas

MetrosourceOctober 17, 2022

Gas prices are falling again throughout the Sunflower State.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to roughly three dollars, 50 cents yesterday in Kansas, this as the corresponding national figure also fell to settle at a little over three-89.

Georgia remains home to the cheapest gas, posting an average of about a little under three-26 on Sunday.

At the other extreme, California continues to lead the nation when it comes to high gas prices. Yesterday’s average fell to six bucks, eight cents per gallon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Kansas

Gas prices are falling again throughout the Sunflower State. As reported by Triple-A, the average...

October 17, 2022 Comments

Kansas Set for Second-Straight Road...

Sports News

October 17, 2022

Domestic Violence Arrest

Kansas News

October 17, 2022

Big 12 Conference Taps Independent ...

Sports News

October 17, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gas Prices Fall Slightly ...
October 17, 2022Comments
Domestic Violence Arrest
October 17, 2022Comments
KWU Planning Art and Desi...
October 16, 2022Comments
Pink Out the Town
October 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra