Gas Prices fall Below $4, First Time Since April

Drivers across the country are seeing the lowest prices at the pump in months.

Triple A reports the national average price for a gallon of regular fell below four bucks for the first time since April. The average now sits at three-dollars-and-99-cents. Gas prices hit their highest mark ever in June when the average reached five-dollars-and-two-cents per gallon.

The average is lowest in Texas at three-49 and highest in Hawaii at five-39.

The average here in Salina for a gallon of regular is about $3.58.