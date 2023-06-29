Gas Prices Drift Lower For Holiday Weekend

Drivers hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday will find the gift of lower gas prices across most of the country. AAA forecasts that more than 50 million people will celebrate the nation’s birthday by traveling, with a record 43.2 million going by car. The national average for a gallon of gas fell four cents since last week to $3.54.

“Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “The previous record average high price for gas on July Fourth was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001. Yet despite currently elevated prices, drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand remains low, pump prices will likely continue to decline through next week.

Thursday’s s national average of $3.54 is four cents less than a month ago but $1.32 less than a year ago. The average in Kansas was $3.25 a gallon. The average in Saline County was also $3.25 a gallon.