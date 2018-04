Two guns were stolen from a car in a weekend vehicle burglary.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 8:30pm Friday and 4:15pm Saturday, someone used an unknown tool to pry open the door on a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Austin Circle and removed a Kel-Tec P32, 32-caliber pistol and a 7mm Mauser rifle.

Police say ammunition plus a chemical suit, gas mask, binoculars plus a printer and air compressor were also stolen.

Total loss is listed at $1,500.