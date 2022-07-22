Gas Falls Below $4.00 in Salina

The price at the pump was under $4.00 a gallon to begin the day Friday at some locations in Salina.

After climbing to a record last month month, the price of gasoline has steadily been coming back down. According to AAA Kansas, The national average Friday morning was $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The price in Kansas was 26 cents cheaper at $4.15 a gallon to begin the day. It was even a bit cheaper in Saline County at $4.12 a gallon. Gas at some locations in Salina, though, had dropped to $3.99 a gallon.

South Carolina and Texas motorists continue to pay the least at the pump, shelling out an average of $3.92. On the opposite coast, California motorists pay the most, with a per-gallon average of $5.78.