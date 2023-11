GARZA EARNS ALL-KCAC HONORS

Wichita, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has announced the 2023 KCAC Women’s Soccer All-Conference award winners, as voted on by the head women’s soccer coaches. Andrea Garza was announced as a honorable mention selection.

Garza played in 16 games, in which she started 15 of them. Throughout the season, Andrea scored two goals on 14 shots and tallied an assist on another.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University was the KCAC regular-season champion with a 11-0-2 conference record. The Eagles took home several of this season’s conference individual awards.

The Eagles’ Tania Mocholi took home both the KCAC Women’s Soccer Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors. Teammate Martina Cordova was named the conference’s Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year. Laura Gieseler and Elise Lofnertz, also both of Oklahoma Wesleyan, took home the KCAC Women’s Soccer Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors, respectively. The Eagles’ head coach, Ivan Ristic, was named the Coach of the Year by his peers.

Marisol Vargas of the University of Saint Mary was named the KCAC Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year.

Statistical information on the 2023 KCAC Women’s Soccer season can be found here.

Listed below are the First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention selections as voted on by the KCAC women’s soccer coaches:

FIRST TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Tania Mocholi Oklahoma Wesleyan University F Sr. Valencia, Spain Keily Larosee Friends University F Jr. Las Vegas, Nev. Bryanna Kuhn Southwestern College F Sr. Black Hawk, S.D. Hanon Nakagami Friends University F So. Urayasu City, Japan Laura Gieseler Oklahoma Wesleyan University MF So. Luiji, Riod Grande do Sul, Brazil Leoni Enzlmuller Kansas Wesleyan University MF Sr. Linz, Austria Linn Joelsson Oklahoma Wesleyan University MF Fr. Gothenburg, Sweden Gianna Honda Friends University MF So. Irvine, Calif. Elise Lofnertz Oklahoma Wesleyan University D Fr. Landvetter, Sweden Martina Cordova Oklahoma Wesleyan University D Jr. Valparaiso, Chile Kylie Lewis Friends University D Jr. McKinney, Texas Erin Walden University of Saint Mary D Sr. Wichita, Kan. Marisol Vargas University of Saint Mary GK Jr. Anchorage, Alaska Mallorie Lund Southwestern College GK Sr. Wichita, Kan.

SECOND TEAM

NAME INSTITUTION POSITION CLASS HOMETOWN Rebecca Lilley Ottawa University F Sr. Manchester, England Anna Crain Evangel University F So. Springfield, Mo. Jessica Gautreau Sterling College F So. Fort Worth, Texas Abbie Rodgers University of Saint Mary F Jr. Livingston, Scotland Gracie Reynolds York University MF Fr. Highlands Ranch, Colo. Marie Seeger Tabor College MF Sr. Hofstetten, Germany Kaylee Shaw University of Saint Mary MF Sr. Leavenworth, Kan. Alana Doherty Oklahoma Wesleyan University MF Sr. Donegal, Ireland Isabelle Hardy Friends University D Jr. Owasso, Okla. Kylee Bush Tabor College D Jr. Liberty Hall, Texas Erin Wetterstrom Ottawa University D Jr. Olathe, Kan. Taylor Dashney Bethel College D Sr. Edmond, Okla. Nia Baker Friends University GK Jr. Wichita, Kan. Olivia Ekwall Ottawa University GK Fr. Stenkullen, Sweden

HONORABLE MENTION