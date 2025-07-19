Garage “Hello, Yellow!” Exhibit Turns Heads

The Garage Automotive Museum is making a bright statement this summer with its newest and most colorful exhibit to date. Titled Hello, Yellow!, the exhibit bathes the museum in a vibrant sea of yellow—from vintage vehicles and bicycles to signs, memorabilia, and even remote control airplanes.

The vehicles on display—just in the museum lobby—are collectively valued at over $5 million. Visitors can expect to see an eclectic lineup including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, motorcycles, golf carts, a Kansas City Chiefs-themed bus, and even a yellow tractor. Remote-control airplanes and Kansas memorabilia add to the colorful mix.

“It’s happy, fun, and vibrant,” said Peck. “Even our artifacts are yellow.”

The exhibit also includes vintage clothing, bicycles, and quirky surprises that will keep visitors guessing—and smiling.

Hello, Yellow! runs through August. For more information, visit The Garage Automotive Museum’s official website.