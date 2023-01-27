Salina, KS

Garage Fire Near Saline, Ottawa Co. Line

KSAL StaffJanuary 27, 2023

A Saline County woman was able to rescue her dogs and move her car out of a burning garage without injury.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Thursday afternoon, 74-year-old Nancy Greene smelled smoke from her kitchen and then discovered an active fire in the attached garage at her home in the 5800 block of Bartley Road.

Within moments she moved her two dogs outside and her vehicle as well. A crew from Rural Fire District 7 responded to quell the blaze.

Damage estimates are not yet available from the fire that burned portions of the garage and the kitchen pantry.

Cause of the fire that occurred Thursday around 2:25pm remains under investigation.

