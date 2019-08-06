Salina, KS

Garage Burglary

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2019

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone broke into an unattached garage in the 100 block of South Penn Avenue.

According to Captain Gary Hanus, sometime between 11:15am Sunday and Monday morning at 10am, someone apparently entered an unlocked car and used the garage door opener to gain access inside.

Police say burglars stole multiple power tools including a couple of routers, 3 Makita battery operated drills, a DeWalt radio and a toolbox full of miscellaneous hand tools.

Loss is estimated at $975.

