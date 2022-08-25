Gaona named to KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason team

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2022 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Team. Kansas Wesleyan’s Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was named to the Preseason Team.
The group is made up of the top returning runners from the 2021 season.
Saint Mary leads the conference with eight honorees. The Spires return four of the top five finishers from last year’s KCAC Women’s Cross Country Championship, and six athletes who finished in the Top 10 of last season’s championship meet.
York ranks second in the conference with three honorees, followed closely by Tabor and Friends, who had two honorees each. Rounding out the preseason team are Ottawa, McPherson, Southwestern, Bethany, and Kansas Wesleyan, who had one honoree each.
The preseason team is made up of four seniors, seven juniors, and nine sophomores.
Kansas Wesleyan opens its cross country season on September 1 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.
2022 KCAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON TEAM
|NAME
|INSTITUTION
|CLASS
|HOMETOWN
|2021 KCAC CHAMPIONSHIP FINISH
|Riley Hiebert
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Eudora, Kan.
|1st
|Alyssa Armendariz
|University of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|2nd
|Maddy Walter-Sherretts
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Leavenworth, Kan.
|4th
|Reagan Hiebert
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Eudora, Kan.
|5th
|Katherine Madsen
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Hiawatha, Kan.
|7th
|Mallory Gallet
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|Basehor, Kan.
|8th
|Caroline Giles
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Minneapolis, Kan.
|9th
|Maria Geesaman
|York University
|Sr.
|Greeley, Colo.
|13th
|Jamaira Ross
|Ottawa University
|So.
|Richardson, Texas
|14th
|Emma Willison
|Tabor College
|Jr.
|Buhler, Kan.
|15th
|Carlie Gregg
|University of Saint Mary
|So.
|Moses Lake, Wash.
|16th
|Ellyce Mares
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|Riverside, Calif.
|17th
|Elizabeth Logan
|York University
|Sr.
|Hallsville, Texas
|18th
|Riley Fisher
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|Topeka, Kan.
|24th
|Hannah DeHart
|York University
|Jr.
|York, Neb.
|25th
|Kierra Jensen
|Southwestern College
|So.
|Blackfoot, Idaho
|27th
|Sonya Zimmerman
|Tabor College
|So.
|Valley Center, Kan.
|29th
|Kayli Gonzales
|Friends University
|So.
|McFarland, Calif.
|32nd
|Elyse Boden
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|Goessel, Kan.
|33rd
|Daniella Gaona
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Clifton, Texas
|34th