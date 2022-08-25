Gaona named to KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason team

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2022 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Team. Kansas Wesleyan’s Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was named to the Preseason Team.

The group is made up of the top returning runners from the 2021 season.

Saint Mary leads the conference with eight honorees. The Spires return four of the top five finishers from last year’s KCAC Women’s Cross Country Championship, and six athletes who finished in the Top 10 of last season’s championship meet.

York ranks second in the conference with three honorees, followed closely by Tabor and Friends, who had two honorees each. Rounding out the preseason team are Ottawa, McPherson, Southwestern, Bethany, and Kansas Wesleyan, who had one honoree each.

The preseason team is made up of four seniors, seven juniors, and nine sophomores.

Kansas Wesleyan opens its cross country season on September 1 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

2022 KCAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON TEAM