Gaona named to KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason team

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2022

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2022 KCAC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Team. Kansas Wesleyan’s Daniella Gaona (JR/Clifton, Texas) was named to the Preseason Team.

 

The group is made up of the top returning runners from the 2021 season.

 

Saint Mary leads the conference with eight honorees. The Spires return four of the top five finishers from last year’s KCAC Women’s Cross Country Championship, and six athletes who finished in the Top 10 of last season’s championship meet.

 

York ranks second in the conference with three honorees, followed closely by Tabor and Friends, who had two honorees each. Rounding out the preseason team are Ottawa, McPherson, Southwestern, Bethany, and Kansas Wesleyan, who had one honoree each.

 

The preseason team is made up of four seniors, seven juniors, and nine sophomores.

 

Kansas Wesleyan opens its cross country season on September 1 at the Terry Masterson Twilight in Hutchinson.

 

2022 KCAC WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY PRESEASON TEAM

 

NAMEINSTITUTIONCLASSHOMETOWN2021 KCAC CHAMPIONSHIP FINISH
Riley HiebertUniversity of Saint MarySo.Eudora, Kan.1st
Alyssa ArmendarizUniversity of Saint MarySr.Yorba Linda, Calif.2nd
Maddy Walter-SherrettsUniversity of Saint MarySo.Leavenworth, Kan.4th
Reagan HiebertUniversity of Saint MarySo.Eudora, Kan.5th
Katherine MadsenUniversity of Saint MarySo.Hiawatha, Kan.7th
Mallory GalletUniversity of Saint MaryJr.Basehor, Kan.8th
Caroline GilesFriends UniversitySr.Minneapolis, Kan.9th
Maria GeesamanYork UniversitySr.Greeley, Colo.13th
Jamaira RossOttawa UniversitySo.Richardson, Texas14th
Emma WillisonTabor CollegeJr.Buhler, Kan.15th
Carlie GreggUniversity of Saint MarySo.Moses Lake, Wash.16th
Ellyce MaresMcPherson CollegeJr.Riverside, Calif.17th
Elizabeth LoganYork UniversitySr.Hallsville, Texas18th
Riley FisherUniversity of Saint MaryJr.Topeka, Kan.24th
Hannah DeHartYork UniversityJr.York, Neb.25th
Kierra JensenSouthwestern CollegeSo.Blackfoot, Idaho27th
Sonya ZimmermanTabor CollegeSo.Valley Center, Kan.29th
Kayli GonzalesFriends UniversitySo.McFarland, Calif.32nd
Elyse BodenBethany CollegeJr.Goessel, Kan.33rd
Daniella GaonaKansas Wesleyan UniversityJr.Clifton, Texas34th

