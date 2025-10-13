Game Wardens Prosecute Poaching Case

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has successful closed a poaching case involving the illegal harvest of a trophy deer in Kansas. The investigation, led by Kansas Game Wardens, concluded with a guilty plea from a Tennessee man who admitted to unlawfully taking the deer.

According to the agency, while investigating an unrelated poaching case in early 2024, game wardens discovered information indicating that the trophy deer had been killed in Kansas. A photo with GPS coordinates and a timestamp was found on another suspect’s phone, showing the deer was taken in Kansas shortly before the individual submitted an electronic harvest report in Missouri and purchased a Missouri hunting permit. Through the investigation, game wardens uncovered additional evidence that the deer was taken in Miami County, Kansas, before being tagged in Missouri.

Following this discovery, Game Wardens obtained a warrant for the suspect’s phone records, which confirmed his presence in Kansas during the timeframe of the photo. In late summer 2024, Kansas Game Wardens traveled to the Nashville area, where they seized the deer and later received a phone confession from the individual, who admitted to killing the deer in Kansas with a rifle and without a valid permit.

The suspect was prosecuted in Miami County, Kansas, and recently pled guilty to charges related to the illegal take. He was fined $5,000 and must also pay $3,960.50 in restitution and $108 in court costs.

KDWP’s Special Investigations Unit led the case, with support from the Missouri Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The successful resolution underscores the department’s commitment to investigating and prosecuting wildlife crimes, including complex cases that may span multiple jurisdictions and take years to conclude.

“Kansas Game Wardens are dedicated to protecting our state’s wildlife resources,” said Colonel Greg Kyser. “Most hunters respect the law and play a vital role in conservation. Unfortunately, bad actors undermine that trust and make it harder for everyone. This case demonstrates the persistence and professionalism of our officers, who work tirelessly to hold violators accountable and uphold the integrity of our hunting laws.”

KDWP enforces state and federal fish and wildlife regulations, boating laws, and public land rules across both private and public lands. Game Wardens also support emergency response efforts and collaborate with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Through education and outreach, KDWP promotes safe, ethical outdoor recreation and works to preserve Kansas’s natural heritage for future generations.

_ _ _

For more information about KDWP’s law enforcement and wildlife protection efforts, visit https://ksoutdoors.gov/Services/Law-Enforcement