Game Times Set for 2023-24 Season

WICHITA – Along with the American Athletic Conference, Wichita State women’s basketball has announced tip times for the 2023-24 season.

Wichita State home games will be played at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends with the exception of the Nov. 8 Presbyterian game, which will be played at 11 a.m., the Dec. 10 Kansas game, which is set for 1 p.m., and the Jan. 27 Florida Atlantic game, which will tip at 6 p.m.

ESPN+ will provide coverage of 27 of the 30 games, including all home games and all conference matchups. Streaming for the Daytona Beach Classic tournament will be available at FloHoops.com.

Season tickets can be purchased for as low as $45 at GoShockers.com/Tickets or by calling the Wichita State Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS (3267).

2023-24 Women’s Basketball Schedule

Wed. Nov. 1 MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE (Exh.) Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. — Mon. Nov. 6 at Oklahoma Norman, Okla. / Lloyd Noble Center 2:00 p.m. TBD Wed. Nov. 8 PRESBYTERIAN Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 11:00 a.m. ESPN+ Wed. Nov. 15 at Belmont Nashville, Tenn. / Curb Event Center TBD TBD Mon. Nov. 20 OMAHA Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Fri. Nov. 24 Akron^ Daytona Beach, Fla. / Daytona Beach Ocean Center 10:00 a.m. FloHoops.com Sat. Nov. 25 Dayton^ Daytona Beach, Fla. / Daytona Beach Ocean Center 10:00 a.m. FloHoops.com Tues. Nov. 28 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Fri. Dec. 1 SAINT LOUIS Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Mon. Dec. 4 HOUSTON CHRISTIAN Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sun. Dec. 10 KANSAS Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Dec. 16 at Missouri State Springfield, Mo. / Great Southern Bank Arena TBD ESPN+ Wed. Dec. 20 ORAL ROBERTS Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Dec. 30 TULANE* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Wed. Jan. 3 at Rice* Houston, Texas / Tudor Fieldhouse 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Jan. 6 at UTSA* San Antonio, Texas / Convocation Center 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tues. Jan. 9 TEMPLE* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sun. Jan. 14 at North Texas* Denton, Texas / The Super Pit 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Wed. Jan. 17 MEMPHIS* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Jan. 20 at Tulsa* Tulsa, Okla. / Reynolds Center 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Thurs. Jan. 25 UAB* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Jan. 27 FLORIDA ATLANTIC* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Wed. Jan. 31 at Temple* Philadelphia, Pa. / Liacouras Center 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sun. Feb. 4 EAST CAROLINA* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Feb. 10 at Florida Atlantic* Boca Raton, Fla. / Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tues. Feb. 13 at South Florida* Tampa, Fla. / Yuengling Center TBD ESPN+ Sat. Feb. 17 TULSA* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Feb. 24 at Charlotte* Charlotte, N.C. / Halton Arena 3:00 p.m. ESPN+ Wed. Feb. 28 SMU* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 6:00 p.m. ESPN+ Sat. Mar. 2 UTSA* Wichita, Kan. / Charles Koch Arena 2:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tues. Mar. 5 at UAB* Birmingham, Ala. / Bartow Arena TBD ESPN+

*conference games