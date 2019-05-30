Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 54 °

Game times announced for first two Kansas football games

KU Athletics ReleaseMay 30, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference released the early television broadcast assignments and kickoff times for the 2019 college football season, with Kansas being tabbed for games on FOX Sports Net and ESPN+ in its first two contests of the year.

Kansas will open the 2019 football season with a home game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium versus Indiana State on Saturday, August 31 at 11 a.m. The KU-ISU game will be broadcast live on FSN.

The Jayhawks will continue the season with another home game on Saturday, September 7 against Coastal Carolina, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Along with game times and TV designations for the first two games of the 2019 season, it was announced earlier in May that KU’s week three matchup at Boston College will be played on Friday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT on the ACC Network.

Kansas made four appearances on FSN in 2018 and four more on FS1. KU was also featured on the Jayhawk Television Network, ESPN+, ESPN2 and FOX during 2018.

Along with the first two games of the season, the Jayhawks will host five Big 12 opponents at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2019. The Jayhawks will open conference play on September 21 against West Virginia, before welcoming Oklahoma (Oct. 5), Texas Tech (Oct. 26/Homecoming), Kansas State (Nov. 2/Dillons Sunflower Showdown) and Baylor (Nov. 30).

Season tickets for the seven-game home slate can be purchased online by visiting KUAthletics.com/tickets or by calling the Kansas Athletics Sales and Service office at 800-34-HAWKS and selecting option one.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Dotson to return to Kansas for his sophomore ...

May 29, 2019 10:08 pm

Quentin Grimes finalizes decision

 10:08 pm

NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee ...

May 24, 2019 2:51 pm

Tristan Enaruna signs to play at Kansas

May 9, 2019 10:33 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Man With Knife Shot

A man with a knife was shot with a non-lethal projectile by a Salina Police officer Thursday afterno...

May 30, 2019 Comments

Salina Tech To Host Welding Worksho...

Top News

May 30, 2019

Hadden Named as Third Team NAIA All...

Sports News

May 30, 2019

First Three K-State Football Game T...

Sports News

May 30, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The Deep End
May 30, 2019Comments
Beware Of Wet Grass
May 30, 2019Comments
Woman Injured After Being...
May 30, 2019Comments
“100 Deadliest Days” ...
May 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH